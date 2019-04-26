Dundee MS Therapy Centre looks for volunteers to help people using oxygen chamber

Dundee’s MS Therapy Centre is on the lookout for new volunteers.

Centre manager Sheila Mitchell said volunteers were needed to help people attending the centre’s oxygen chamber for treatment.

She said: “Volunteers would help patients get into and out of the oxygen chamber, clean masks, be responsible for compressing and de-compressing the chamber and assist those in wheelchairs as well as assisting the chamber operator.

“We are looking for about six volunteers so that our volunteer shifts can be flexible.

“Training will be given so this opportunity will also give our volunteers important transferable skills and experience that will aid their personal development.

“The volunteers will be doing something useful and meaningful and making a real difference to people’s lives.”

Anyone interested can contact Sheila on 01382 566283.