Dundee MP urges people to rally together during the ‘challenging times’ ahead

A Dundee MP has called on people to come together as the city grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Law, who represents Dundee West constituency, has urged residents in Dundee to look out for one another during the “challenging” times ahead.

Mr. Law said: “The last few weeks have undoubtedly been very challenging for the people of Dundee, but we have seen communities across our city rally together in response.

“We must all be mindful in the coming days and weeks. Please check in on your neighbours where possible, particularly those who are elderly or more vulnerable.”

The MP also urged people to keep up to date with the latest information being provided by the authorities to ensure they are aware of what resources are available to get them through this difficult period.

He added: “The Scottish and UK Governments are increasingly posting new information, so if you know of someone who may benefit from something you read online or in the newspaper, please do share it with them.

“I will keep my social media updated with important links that may be of use.”

The SNP politician also heaped praise on those working on the front line of the crisis and doing their best to keep the country running as smoothly as possible.

Mr. Law said: “We must remember to thank all those on the front-line, particularly our emergency services who are doing an incredible job, and also all the unsung heroes including retail workers, delivery drivers and countless individuals, who are doing all they can to support our city during this outbreak.”

“I, along with politicians from all parties, will be working together to do all we can to get the necessary support needed to people and businesses who may be struggling in this unprecedented period.”