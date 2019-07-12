Dundee MP Chris Law launches petition in support of flights to London City

An MP has urged people in Dundee to sign a petition backing the move to reinstate flights to London City Airport.

Dundee West MP Chris Law has called on the community to show their support for the proposal, which was revealed in the Tele today.

Flights to London City from Dundee Airport ended in 2014, with passenger numbers between the two cities dropping from over 50,000 annually to just 21,000.

The proposed route would include up the three daily return flights.

The two-month competitive tender process for the route closes on July 17th.

The petition, launched on Chris Law’s website, hopes to demonstrate the wide public support for the route ahead of the end of tendering.

Mr Law said: “Dundee Airport is crucial to the development and growth of our city, and the return of flights to London City will provide our city with a direct route right into the heart of London.

“The route is the missing piece of the jigsaw for Dundee’s future, and I hope that with this new support it can go from strength-to-strength and deliver not just for business and tourism in Dundee, but for Dundonians wishing to travel to London and beyond.

“I’m positive that the people of Dundee will get behind the bid and show their loud and clear support.”

Businessman Tony Banks, founder and chairman of Balhousie Care Group, has also thrown his weight behind the plans.

He said: “Dundee is in the midst of regeneration, with £1 billion investment and 7,000 new jobs being created through the Dundee Waterfront project alone.

“It is crucial we have the right infrastructure links to connect Dundee to global business and tourism.

“Reinstating the London City Airport route would undoubtedly connect Dundee not only to London but the rest of the world and I give my full support to this submission.”

To sign the petition, please visit chrislaw.scot/dundeetolondoncity.