Dundee MP calls on UK government to offer clarity on ‘vulnerable’ people who still have to work

A Dundee MP has called on the UK government to clarify the rights of “vulnerable” people still required to attend work during the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a letter to various cabinet members, Dundee West MP Mr Law highlighted the predicament that many vulnerable workers currently face, either choosing to self-isolate at home to protect their health or the health of their households on little or no pay or attend work and put themselves at risk.

Mr Law said: “It is unacceptable that people across our city are being forced to choose between a wage or their health and the health of their families.

“Over the last week, I have heard from many concerned constituents worried that they are still required to attend busy workplaces, despite having household members or they themselves being classified as more vulnerable to Covid-19.

“I share their concerns that this may put some of our city’s most vulnerable people at risk because they lack access to other financial support.

“There must be urgent clarity and guidance from the UK Government for employers on the rights of vulnerable workers, thus allowing the most vulnerable in our society to safely self-isolate at home.”