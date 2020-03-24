Dundee MP calls on UK Government to do more to help the self-employed during Coronavirus pandemic

A Dundee MP has called on the UK Government to do more to help those who are self-employed or freelance during the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a letter to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Chris Law welcomed the UK Government’s economic package announced last week, but highlighted the glaring difference between offered support for workers for large firms and support for those who are self-employed.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak outlined plans last week that offered to help companies affected by the Covid-19 outbreak by paying up to 80% on wages up to £2500 for those unable to work.

However, those who are self-employed or freelance are directed to apply for universal credit and in Mr Law’s constituency of Dundee West alone, the Federation of Small Businesses estimates that there are over 4000 self-employed people.

The SNP MP said: “I have received lots of correspondence over the last few days from those who are self-employed or freelance and rightfully concerned for the future of their business over the coming weeks and months due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

“Last week’s economic package from the UK Government had lots of help for larger companies, but very little for those who are self-employed.

“I hope that the Chancellor of the Exchequer will invite members of all parties around the table to explore all available options. We must ensure that absolutely no-one is left behind. “