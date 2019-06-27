Dundee movie Schemers to premiere this weekend at Edinburgh, then hitting Japan

The Dundee-set movie Schemers is to premiere this weekend at the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF).

The film is based on real events and people and focuses on the city in 1979, looking at the youth culture of the day and the dangerous business of music promotion.

The story tells the tale of Dave McLean and his two friends on their money-making ventures in the city

McLean went on to co-found Riverman Group, which has promoted UK shows by bands including Nirvana and Green Day.

© DC Thomson

The movie was filmed in and around Dundee in 2017 and 2018, using a mostly-local crew, and shooting at city landmarks including the Caird Hall, Groucho’s, the Beat Generator Live music venue.

The film has been nominated for an audience award at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, and will have its world premiere in the capital on Saturday.

Both Fiona Hyslop MSP and Ken Hay, CEO of the film festival, mentioned Schemers in Sunday’s EIFF welcome event at the Kings Hall.

The film will then go global when it is screened at the Mt. Fuji-ATAMI film festival in Japan this Sunday, with Japanese subtitles.