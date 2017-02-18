David Scott, 58, of Crathes Way, Broughty Ferry, was fined £300 and issued with three penalty points.

Scott admitted three offences under the road traffic act via letter to the court. He admitted driving through a red light, on the A92 between Arbroath and Dundee at Claypotts, on December 3 last year.

And he admitted driving a car without wearing a seatbelt and without having a valid MOT certificate, at the same location and on the same date.

Meanwhile in a separate case, Gideon Ogunniye, 34, of Kinnaird Street, was fined £300 and issued with three driving penalty points.

Ogunniye admitted driving a car without a valid insurance policy at East Marketgait on December 3 last year.

He also admitted driving without a full driving licence at the same location and on the same date.