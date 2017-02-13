Two Dundee motorists have been convicted for driving without insurance.

Terry Ross, 28, of Balunie Crescent, was fined £400 and issued with seven driving penalty points.

Ross admitted driving a car without insurance, at Baldovie Road, on December 15.

He also admitted driving a car without a valid MOT certificate, at the same location and on the same date.

Meanwhile Jamie Sorrie, 38, of Drumlanrig Drive, was fined £300 and issued with six driving penalty points.

Sorrie admitted via letter to the court that on August 26, at Mossgeil Place, he drove a car without insurance.