A Dundee man is to stand trial accused of being more than five times the legal drink-driving limit.

Bruce Connachan, of Elgin Terrace, is alleged to have driven a car on Mains Loan on December 24 while having 118 mcgs of alcohol in 100 ml of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mcgs of alcohol in 100 ml of breath.

Connachan, 47, also denies a charge of failing to provide details to police. A trial was fixed for April 16.