Dundee motorist allegedly tailgated, gesticulated aggressively and collided with vehicle

Calvin Airlie, of South Road, will stand trial over claims of dangerous driving.

Prosecutors allege Airlie committed the offence on July 21 on the A90 Kingsway, Dryburgh Industrial Estate and the Swallow Roundabout.

He allegedly drove a car dangerously by tailgating another vehicle, gesticulating aggressively, trying to pass on the nearside when the lane was ending before colliding with a vehicle as he tried to re-join the carriageway at speed.

Airlie allegedly shouted, swore, acted aggressively and made violent threats as well as making similar threats towards occupants of another vehicle. Sheriff George Way fixed a trial for June 10 with an intermediate diet on May 21.