Dundee mother’s legal bid over tot’s ‘horrendous’ head injuries after botched delivery

A Dundee woman whose baby sustained “horrendous” head injuries after a botched delivery is set to take legal action against the health board.

Jessica Henderson, of the Hilltown, previously told of the “nightmare” three-day labour she said nearly claimed her and her baby Kayden’s lives.

Medical professionals used a suction cup and forceps to deliver the child at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital.

The teenager said that the experience was “horrific” and made a formal complaint.

NHS Tayside bosses apologised to Jessica and an investigation into the incident was launched.

However, the mum told the Tele that Kayden’s head was now scarred as a result of the delivery.

She now intends to pursue legal action.

She added: “I haven’t heard anything about the investigation. They won’t tell me anything — I am going to take legal action.

“They haven’t sent me details or anything so I don’t have any other options.”

Jessica said that she has been in contact with a solicitor and is consulting with them on how to proceed.

At the time of the incident, NHS Tayside Medical Director for the Operational Unit Dr Alan Cook said: “The head of midwifery and I have both met with Miss Henderson to apologise for her experience for the distress this has caused and to discuss her concerns further.

“We will now undertake a full review of this incident.

“The findings and lessons learned will be shared with the baby’s parents and any recommendations to amend future care will be implemented.”

Jessica said that she believes that baby Kayden will have life-long injuries as a result.

She said: “We both could have died. His heart rate was dropping dangerously low — my heart rate was dropping. My partner and my mum actually thought I was dead because I stopped responding to them.

“When they handed me Kayden, he didn’t cry.

“I just kept asking why he wasn’t crying — it was terrifying.

“I couldn’t even touch my baby after he was born because he was in so much pain — it was the worst experience of my life.

“I couldn’t touch my baby’s head or his face, I couldn’t give him a cuddle. There was nothing that I could do to help him.”