Dundee mother who twice survived cancer supports son’s £1m fundraising bid

A Dundee mother who survived cancer twice is supporting her son’s fundraising bid to raise £1 million.

Diane Smith, 51, was first diagnosed with cancer in April 2013 after tests revealed a tumour in her breast.

After enduring an operation, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Diane was given the all clear.

However, last April, Diane, a teacher at Warddykes Primary School in Arbroath, was informed that she had womb cancer.

She said: “The first time I was told I had cancer I was kind of prepared for it in that I knew something with my body was not quite right. I was told I had stage one, grade three breast cancer, which meant the cancer cells were growing quickly and doctors needed to take swift action.

“I got the news I had cancer for a second time when my mobile phone rang just as my primary one class were coming in from their lines in the morning.

“I just wasn’t prepared for that at all — I was in shock and just stunned at the news. My boss sent me straight home.”

In June last year, Diane went through a full hysterectomy through keyhole surgery which was completely successful.

Diane’s son and Dundee firefighter Jed, 23, inspired by his mother, has vowed to raise £1m to help in the fight against cancer.

Jed has planned several events, including running a half marathon and scaling all 282 of Scotland’s Munros.

The money will go towards Cancer Research UK.

He said: “I’m determined to do everything I can to stop people from suffering from this horrible disease.

“I know people will probably think, ‘this guy is crazy’ but I’ll throw everything I can at this.

“I’m so proud of my mum who is at the heart of it all.”

Diane added: “Everyone knows someone who is affected by cancer so if I can do something to help by supporting Jed then of course I will do that.”