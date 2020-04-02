Dundee mother and daughter clean up city streets

A Dundee mother and daughter have been fighting the coronavirus blues by picking up litter around the city.

Sharon Duffy and six-year-old daughter Darcie Harte wanted to do something useful with their daily exercises during the coronavirus outbreak, so the pair bought two litter pickers and went round cleaning up the streets of the Law.

Darcie, who goes to Downfield Primary School, said she enjoyed doing her bit in the community, and they managed to collect enough rubbish to fill an entire refuse bag.

Little Darcie said: “Jeezy peeps, this is hard work – why are there so many litter bugs?

“We’re cleaning up Dundee and saving the planet.”