Dundee mosques to close doors in fight against coronavirus

Dundee’s Islamic leaders have taken the “difficult” decision to close their doors as part of citywide efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Bashir Chohan, the chairman of the city’s Islamic society, said the decision had been taken after “much difficult thought and debate.”

However, he said that the city’s muslim community felt that the decision was the only safe one to take in light of the current crisis.

The decision will affect hundreds of followers who would normally take part today in Friday prayers today.

Mr Chohan said: “We had initially thought we would close the Central Mosque after Friday prayers today but it was decided that in the interests of public safety that we would close the doors after the prayers at 8.30pm last night.

“This is not a decision that we took lightly but we agreed that we would follow government guidance and limit all social contact as much as possible.

“Therefore the Central Mosque is closed to all activities for the foreseeable future.

“All children’s events along with any other religious events that would be due to be held at the Central Mosque have also been suspended for the time being.”

Mr Chohan added: “We are dealing with an unprecedented threat that affects the health not only of our community but the wider general public and we have been guided by the advice being given out based on the evidence supplied by the government and scientific advisers.

“We would love our mosque to be fully open to everyone however we hope that if we can protect even one person from this illness then we will be encouraged that we have made the right decision.”

Meantime leaders at the city’s Dura Street Mosque have also taken the decision to close their doors.

Sarwar Ratfor said: “We have decided that the mosque will close today after Friday prayers.

“This is obviously due to the coronavirus threat and we are not prepared to take any risks.”

He added: “We have hundreds of people who attend prayers and the priority is to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“We would ask people to observe their prayers at home.”

It follows similar decisions taken by churches across the city which are putting provisions in place to ensure they can continue serving communities during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Church of Scotland announced earlier this week it would stop “gatherings for worship”, while the Catholic Church had also taken the “unprecedented” decision to stop public masses in Scotland starting from today.

But church buildings will try to remain open and provisions are being made to allow members of the community to access help and support, as well as for worshippers to view services online.

Rev James Wilson, Presbytery Clerk of Dundee, said: “We are extremely aware the cancellation of church services is going to be very difficult for a lot of our members, particularly those who live alone.

“However, some churches may remain open for prayer and the presbytery is putting together a

telephone tree which will allow us to look after the most vulnerable.”