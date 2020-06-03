Dundee Mosques rally to donate hundreds of items to the NHS during Ramadan

Dundee’s Muslim community rallied during lockdown to donate hundreds of items to the NHS and local organisations during Ramadan.

The initiative, run by the Dundee Muslim Community & Mosques Project, kicked into action and distributed care packages across the city in just a matter of days.

An “overwhelming” response from the Muslim community saw donations pour in from the five Dundee mosques to deliver to two local hospitals, five care homes, the Dundee Foodbank and Syrian families in the city.

Iftekhar Yaqub, the main coordinator for the project, said the appeal – initially for the NHS – grew after the Dundee Central Mosque, Imam Muhammad Zakariya School, Bilal Masjid, Tajdar e Madina and the Al-Maktoum Mosque worked together.

During the month of fasting, which ended on May 23, the group was able to drop off essential items including gifts to key workers and patients during these unprecedented times.

Iftekhar added: “This all came together in around 10 days. We wanted to show our appreciation for all the work that is being done by our key workers and all five mosques in the city supported the project.

“Items including toiletries, food parcels snacks and goodies were distributed out over this period before the celebration of Eid al-Fitr.”

Hafiz Sajid, representing the Imam Muhammad Zakariya School said he has been “proud” of the way Dundee has rallied to the call during lock-down.

He added: “We are a small community compared to other cities, but we all stand together and united during crises.”

Imam Zuber Karim, representing the Al-Maktoum Mosque said members of their own congregation are doctors on the front line during the pandemic.

He added: “The NHS is a great national asset and treasure, it is our duty to support the NHS and all other organisations needing help at this stage.”

Following the success of this years event Iftekhar said he was hoping this wouldn’t be a “one-off”.

He said: “It has been a great success. We obviously do a number of projects in the local community.

“Based on how quickly this had all come together during Ramadan we want to show our compassionate side, and amongst the local mosques we agreed to show our thanks and gratitude to these organisations.”