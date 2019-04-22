Dundee mosque targeted by vandals invites public to barbecue to bring community together

A Dundee mosque that was targeted by vandals last week is organising a community barbecue next Saturday.

Organisers say the event, at the mosque in Dens Road, is being held in response to the attack in order to bring the community together.

Naseh Ahmed, of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community outreach programme, said: “This will be a great opportunity for people from Dundee to come to visit our mosque.

“Preparing and sharing food is the best way to get people together and we hope that this event will bring people from various different communities together.

“We wouldn’t even have any qualms if the person who vandalised the mosque came as well.

“Perhaps he may be able to get a better understanding of what a mosque is.”