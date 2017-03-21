A “deluded” money launderer who helped run a lottery scam has been ordered to hand over £49,000 in cash he took from his elderly victims.

Gerald Sunnie, 58, of Aboyne Avenue, Dundee, took in tens of thousands of pounds from three OAPs across the country, sending most of the money on to “individuals across Europe” and keeping a cut for himself from each transaction.

He was jailed for six months last year after he was convicted of his role in the fraud.

Prosecutors then brought a Proceeds of Crime action against Sunnie.

Dundee Sheriff Court earlier heard that Sunnie admits personally profiting by £4,000 from the fraud.

However, prosecutors sought to recover all of the money lost by the victims of the cruel scam from Sunnie as that was the amount “obtained” from them.

Fiscal depute Fiona Hood said: “He accepts he made around £4,000 from the transactions — his profit if you like.

“However, a larger sum filtered through his accounts and the Crown say he has obtained that larger sum in connection with his criminal conduct.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown agreed and ordered Sunnie to pay £49,000.

Sunnie got involved in the fraud after being “deluded” into believing he himself had won £200,000 from an American lottery — a prize that never turned up.

He started taking in cheques that he was told were to cover “European tax liabilities” on his winnings, passing the money on after taking his portion of it.

But Trading Standards investigators twice visited Sunnie to tell him he was helping facilitate international fraud, with the 58-year-old’s bank accounts being shut down due to “fraudulent activity”.

However, Sunnie then started up his activity again, taking in dozens of cheques from three elderly victims and sending them on over the course of a year.

Incredibly, Sunnie told his trial that he hadn’t thought the fraud was in fact a scam — and still thought he could receive a £200,000 cheque.

He claimed a man from the fraudsters he was passing the money to had called him just two weeks ago saying his cheque was still on the way.

Sunnie was found guilty after a summary trial of a money laundering charge under the Proceeds of Crime Act committed between August 2013 and August 2014.