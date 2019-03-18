Dundee modern apprentices walk over Tay Road Bridge for children’s cancer charity

Modern apprentices from around Dundee joined forces to raise money for a local children’s charity.

Dundee City Council and Leisure & Culture Dundee apprentices headed to the Tay Road Bridge for a sponsored walk.

All money raised will go to the Tayside Children with Cancer and Leukaemia charity.

The charity was voted for overwhelmingly by the modern apprentices.

Vocational training staff also joined the apprentices on their walk.

A number of digital marketing MA students filmed the event as part of their SVQ qualification.

Leisure management MA students led the way thanks to their sports-orientated background.

Jaqui Spence, a vocational training co-ordinator at the city council, said: “The walk went really well with 28 modern apprentices taking part and two vocational training staff accompanying them.

“Although it was a bit windy and cold on the way back across the bridge, they all had a great time.

“We are still counting the money and still getting emails saying that more is on its way.

“However, we are well on track to raise more than £1,800 for Tayside Children with Cancer and Leukaemia.

“Six charities were put forward for the apprentices to choose from and this charity received the most votes.

“It was made a bit more personal and emotional for me because one of my colleagues has actually used the charity.

“After completing the walk we all went for a much-needed cup of tea and a scone.

“An employee from the charity came along to the cafe and spoke to the apprentices about the charity and the work it does so it gave them all an idea of where their money was going.”