Dundee model trying to travel the world for free to raise charity cash reaches Belgium

A model who is aiming to get as far from Tayside as possible in 10 days has started her journey – and already reached Belgium.

Top Model UK finalist Elaine Harris, 38, is trying to travel as far across the world as possible, with no money to her name, to raise funds for charity.

The Keep Elaine Moving challenge aims to accumulate £3,000 for the Cape Verde Dental and Optical Clinic, which provides care to disadvantaged children in the African island nation.

She left Dundee at 6pm on Sunday in eye-catching fashion, thanks to an escort by a tractor and two alpacas provided by Newton Farm Holidays.

She then hopped on board a motorbike owned by Sandy MacCoinnich for the run to Glasgow, where pal Edith Barr gave her a place to sleep.

At 4am on Monday, Glasgow Taxis provided a run to Allied Transport, where one of their drivers, Angus, agreed to run her to Brussels via the Dover ferry.

She then hopped on board a second lorry driven by Preston lorry driver John Eccles who is en route to Germany – venturing further into the unknown.

Speaking from Belgium, Elaine said: “I’m pretty nervous – I planned out the first few steps but I’m now on my own.

“I am a people person but it’s easier to ask favours from people over the phone than in person. But it has to be a nerve-racking challenge, something a bit different, to get people’s attention and support.”

Dougie McPherson, chairman of Glasgow Taxis, said: “If we can play a part in improving the life chances of children in Cape Verde, we’re keen to help as much as possible.”

Elaine founded the Cape Verde Dental and Optical Clinic after spending time on the island of Sal, off the coast of Senegal, where dental treatment can be prohibitively expensive.

Elaine added: “People have started to get in touch to donate meals and places to stay, and have even provided hotels.

“I don’t know where I’m going next so I’ve not really known what to pack. But many more people have started following the journey now so I’m trying to get more support.”

Elaine’s journey can be followed on the Cape Verde Clinic Facebook page at facebook.com/capeverdeclinic.

The fundraiser in support of the clinic can be viewed at: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/keepelainemoving