Dundee model attempting charity journey around the world, for free

A model is attempting to travel around the world without a penny in her pocket as part of a charity drive.

Elaine Harris, 38, is embarking on an epic journey with no cash and will rely on the kindness of strangers to help her along the way.

The catwalk queen is going walkabout to raise funds to provide free dental and eye care for underprivileged children on the island of Sal in Cape Verde.

Elaine, a former finalist on UK’s Top Model, will leave her home in Broughty Ferry next month and see how far she can get.

The mum-of-two took up modelling just six months after giving birth in 2012 and has been the face of campaigns in Europe, America and Australia.

She will promote her challenge on Facebook and appeal to people she meets along the way to help.

She said: “I had been racking my brain to think of something different to raise money.

“I came up with the idea of seeing how far I can get in the world from my house in 10 days with no money.

“I have set myself the challenge but I’m allowing myself the use of Facebook and power of people, which is just as well as I will be relying on people to not only transport me but feed and also put me up.

“I am looking forward to the adventure of a lifetime and to raise as much money as possible for an amazing cause.”

Elaine, who has appeared on the catwalk at London Fashion Week, will carry a GPS tracker which will be linked to her Facebook page to provide live updates for supporters.

She will also have 10 protein bars in case no one feeds her and £100 for extreme emergencies.