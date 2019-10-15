Dundee mobility scooter driver who mowed down kid in court again for lamppost crash

A man crashed his mobility scooter into a lamppost before failing to give police officers a breath sample.

Eric Stewart is currently serving a jail term for mowing down a child on the same scooter in Dundee city centre a few months prior.

© Google

In the most recent incident, Stewart pleaded guilty to failing to provide two specimens of breath on December 22.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police were contacted after concerns that Stewart, 39, was driving the vehicle while under the influence.

Prosecutor Jenna Grattan said: “Upon seeing the accused, police immediately noted he was under the influence of drink or drugs. He was extremely unsteady even in his seat.

“Officers noted he had a laceration on his head. The accused stated he had crashed his scooter into a lamppost earlier that day.”

Stewart was thereafter asked to provide a specimen of breath.

However, he was sucking instead of blowing into the device and was not compliant with the police.

In response to being cautioned and charged by officers at police headquarters on West Bell Street, Stewart replied: “I tried my best.”

Stewart, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to failing to provide specimens of breath to ascertain his ability to drive the mobility scooter on Hilltown and Ann Street.

© DC Thomson

Back in July, Stewart was jailed for nine months and disqualified from driving for three years after pleading guilty to knocking down a four-year-old child with his scooter on Murraygate last August.

Sheriff John Rafferty heard that Stewart caused a “dreadful scene” on the day of the incident.

Stewart entered the dock on crutches for his most recent appearance from custody. Solicitor Lesley Beatts said Stewart was beginning treatment in a bid to tackle his long-standing drug addiction.

Sentence was deferred until November 6 for reports.