Dundee mobility scooter driver who mowed down kid ‘given chance to behave’ after second crash

A man who crashed his mobility scooter into a lamppost before failing to give police officers a breath sample has been given a chance to prove himself.

Eric Stewart, 39, is currently serving a jail term for mowing down a child on the same scooter in Dundee city centre a few months prior.

In the most recent incident, Stewart pleaded guilty to failing to provide two specimens of breath on December 22.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police were contacted after concerns that Stewart was driving the vehicle while under the influence.

But a sheriff today said she would look at imposing a non-custodial sentence if Stewart was able to make positive progress when he is released from prison later this month.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Prosecutor Jenna Grattan said at a previous hearing: “Upon seeing the accused, police immediately noted he was under the influence of drink or drugs. He was extremely unsteady even in his seat.

“Officers noted he had a laceration on his head. The accused stated he had crashed his scooter into a lamppost earlier that day.”

Stewart was thereafter asked to provide a specimen of breath.

© Google

However, he was sucking instead of blowing into the device and was not compliant with the police.

In response to being cautioned and charged by officers at police headquarters on West Bell Street, Stewart replied: “I tried my best.”

Stewart, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to failing to provide specimens of breath to ascertain his ability to drive the mobility scooter on Hilltown and Ann Street.

© DC Thomson

Back in July, Stewart was jailed for nine months and disqualified from driving for three years after pleading guilty to knocking down a four-year-old child with his scooter on Murraygate last August.

Sheriff John Rafferty heard that Stewart caused a “dreadful scene” on the day of the incident.

Defence solicitor Lesley Beatts said Stewart, who appeared in the court on crutches, had been making steps while in prison to tackle his drug addiction.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence on Stewart until next month for social work reports, for him to find accommodation and engage with drug addiction services.

She said: “I would really encourage you upon your release to engage with drug services, maintain stability and get some accommodation.

“I’ll give you time on your release to get yourself sorted out.”