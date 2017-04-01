One of Dundee’s longest-serving milkmen is off to pastures new after delivering more than 62 million pints of the white stuff.

Alan Snee, 62, was calling time on a career he started as a schoolboy in the summer of 1967 at Kerr’s Family Dairy.

The former St John’s pupil started earning “30 bob a week” — the equivalent of £1.50 — before taking a temporary full-time position when someone went off sick.

Alan said: “I left school at 15 and, if my memory serves me right, I was offered a temporary full-time position, and here we are, nearly 50 years on.

“We started at 4am and did a round. We would come into the factory and help process and bottle the milk until midday.

“I used to do the round on Menzieshill, delivering to around 500 households per day. I had about 10 to 12 schoolchildren working for me in that area who carried money bags.

“A lot has changed since the early days. We used to have kids hanging off the back of delivery vans going down the Kingsway — which certainly wouldn’t happen now.

“Within the last 10 years, we stopped doing door-to-door deliveries as such and focused on deliveries to shops and factories.”

Alan said his work with the dairy had become a way of life.

He added: “I started working at the dairy on Clepington Road. The work isn’t as manual as it once was. The vans are now completely different.

“The initial dairy was a purpose-built facility, whereas the premises on Strathmartine Road is offices and chillers.

“I’ve served four generations of the Kerrs, from John and his son Ian, to Ian and his son Kelvin, to now Kelvin and his son Kelvin. This has been a part of my life for so long. I’ll leave with some great memories.”

Company director Kelvin Kerr, 32, said Alan would be “greatly missed”, adding: “He was always very punctual and never off sick.

“Alan’s been a brilliant employee and he’s given the company incredible service over the last 50 years.

“He must be one of the longest-serving milkmen.

“We wish him well in his retirement.”