Dundee midfielder Max Anderson agrees contract extension until 2023

Dundee’s bright young talent Max Anderson has agreed a deal to keep him at Dens Park until 2023.

The 19-year-old midfielder caught the eye when he scored for the Dark Blues in last week’s final pre-season friendly against Peterhead.

The club confirmed: “We are delighted to announce Max Anderson has today signed a contract extension.

“A product of Dundee’s youth academy, Max made his first team debut during the 2019/20 season when he came on as a second half substitute against Elgin City in the Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Cup in September.

“He’s been involved with the first team throughout pre-season and scored in the 4-0 win over Peterhead at the Kilmac Stadium last week.

“Max’s new deal will keep him at the club until 2023.”