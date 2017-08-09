Dundee midfielder Kamara: We need more time to gel

Since his summer arrival at Dens Park from English Premier League giants Arsenal, Dundee midfielder Glen Kamara has shone in a combative deep-lying role.

However, despite his impressive outings, the Finnish-born 21-year-old admits he is still learning about, both his team-mates, and the Scottish Premiership.

And Kamara has urged the Dee faithful to give them more time to gel and push on in league and cup football.

“Just as a team we’re still gelling I think,” Glen said.

“We need to work on some things in training and get up to speed.

“In midfield especially we need to take charge of games.

“I definitely need to become more vocal in talking to my team-mates and getting talk from other people on the pitch as well.

“It’s just about getting used to each other I think.”

Playing in a midfield three, with Mark O’Hara and Scott Allan, the classy Kamara turned in the fans’ Man-of-the-Match performance as the Dark Blues fell to Ross County in an opening day 2-1 defeat.

At times the home side looked disjointed and overrun in the middle of the park as their opposite numbers Jamie Lindsay and Christopher Routis found the back of Dee keeper Scott Bain’s net.

However, Kamara is not concerned with individual accolades but only with picking up positive results for the team.

He said: “It’s a disappointing start for us, obviously we didn’t want to lose, we wanted to win.

“Getting Man of the Match is no consolation for that performance.

“But we have to pick ourselves up and go again.

“The gaffer has had us looking at the Ross County defeat and our focus in training has been on putting that right in the derby.

“We want to make it up to the fans. We know how important this game is.”

Dundee face city rivals United tonight at Dens in a second Dundee derby instalment in less than a fortnight.

Drawn together again in the knockout stages of the Betfred Cup, following a group stage-closing draw, Kamara says their approach to the fixture will not change on the back of the County game.

“We’ve got to pick ourselves up and get at it, get the focus on winning.

“We’ll approach it the same way we approach every game and just focus and nothing is going to change.

“We just need to go harder for this next game.”

Dundee manager Neil McCann has echoed Kamara’s sentiments and says his team need to quickly wise-up to the demands of the Scottish Premiership.

Neil said: “There’s loads more to come from us but it’s important the boys understand it’s them that makes it happen.

“So, until they turn it on, it’s not going to happen for themselves.

“Teams in this league clearly are not going to give you that chance, so you have to earn the right.”

Fears that Dundee would face a defensive injury crisis ahead of tonight’s derby clash have been quashed, with Kerr Waddell declared fit to start after coming off with a calf problem at half-time on Saturday.

With captain Darren O’Dea suspended, Dundee’s goalscorer in the County game, Jack Hendry will line-up alongside Waddell, with James McPake, Julen Etxabeguren and Kosta Gadzhalov still out.