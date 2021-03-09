Dundee midfielder Callum Moore heads on loan to Forfar Athletic

Dundee youngster Callum Moore has joined League One Forfar Athletic for the rest of the season.

The Loons are gearing up for their campaign restarting on March 20 and have moved to add the 20-year-old to their squad.

After breaking his foot at the start of the campaign, Moore made his first start for the Dark Blues in a 3-1 loss at Raith Rovers in January.

That was his ninth appearance for Dundee, having made his senior debut in the Premiership under Jim McIntyre in 2019.

He enjoyed a loan spell at Stenhousemuir last term – playing eight times and scoring once – and is looking to gain more first-team experience at Station Road.

Stuart Malcolm’s Forfar have struggled this season and currently prop up the League One table.

They have picked up just six points from their 10 games this season and lie three points adrift at the bottom.

Moore is the second Dundee player to head to Forfar this term after defender Sam Fisher played nine times for the Loons in a loan spell at the start of the campaign.