Dundee message in a bottle washes ashore in Northumberland on Christmas Day

A family received a surprising Christmas message when they discovered their message in a bottle had travelled more than 200 miles from Broughty Ferry beach.

Stobswell family Aimee Mackenzie, father David, mother Laura and younger sister Amber had launched a bottle from the shores near the castle on September 4.

Over three months later the clear glass bottle travelled all the way to Northumberland, where it was discovered by the Morton family.

Aimee, 12, and her mum revealed they were contacted by the Morton family after they found the item at Bamburgh Beach during a morning walk on Christmas Day.

Laura, 32, said the Morgan Academy pupil had been gifted the message in a bottle a few years ago, but the family had only got around to sending it out to the waters in the autumn.

The letter advised that whoever found the item should get in touch and detail where they found the scroll.

She added: “I can’t recall if we bought the message in a bottle for Aimee or is she received it as a gift.

“When we found it again we decided we would write something on it and see where it ended up.

“As October and November arrived we did wonder where it had maybe ended up.

“We were down at the Apex for our Christmas dinner when the Morton family got in touch. We weren’t entirely sure where Northumberland was initially.

“It was amazing to know someone had found it and got back in touch. When Kate’s family sent us an image of the letter we could see it was water damaged.”

Kate Morton said her 10-year-old son, Rory had found the item at Bamburgh Beach while the family took the dog out.

She added: “I think we were just as excited as Rory when he found it sitting on a rock. We could see there was bit of water in it.

“When we got the scroll out we could read the River Tay on it. We saw the phone number on it and thought we’d have to get in contact to let them know it had been found.

“I’m originally from the Isle of Lewis and I knew of the River Tay, we were actually on holiday in Ballater around the time the bottle set sail.

“Rory was so excited when Laura and her family got back in touch. Things do wash up on the beach but it was certainly very unusual to have something like that coming ashore.”

Messages in bottles were traditionally used to send distress messages, but later were used in crowdsourced scientific studies of ocean currents.

They are often popular as memorial tributes, to send deceased loved ones’ ashes on a final journey.

Invitations to prospective pen pals and letters to actual or imagined love interests have also been sent as messages in bottles.

The Police famously wrote about the issue, with their ‘message in a bottle’ being an ‘SOS to the world’ by a fictional castaway. (See video below).