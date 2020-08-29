Dundee mental health charity to take youngsters around Scotland for art recovery project

A Dundee youth mental health charity is to take 15 youngsters around Scotland as part of a new art recovery project.

Staff at Feeling Strong will take the group to places such as St Andrews Aquarium, Dunnottar Castle and Loch Lomond as part of their Making Waves project.

It is hoped this will highlight the importance of the outdoors in mental health recovery.

Conor McConville, recovery and support co-ordinator at Feeling Strong, said: “We want young people to rediscover their love for their natural environment and feel empowered through finding their own artistic voice.

“It’s important now more than ever for people to create art that shows their own point of view and express their unique experiences.”

This new project, made possible by funding from Nature Scot, will give the opportunity for young people to reconnect with the outdoors and find new inspiration through the landscapes of Scotland.

The art produced by the group will be exhibited in a local gallery early next year.