A Dundee mental health charity has moved to allay fears about its service after five workers accepted voluntary redundancy.

Under a “staff restructure” plan, four full-time workers and another part-time member of the Dundee Association for Mental Health (DAMH) group will now leave their jobs at the Panmure Street premises.

While the charity is planning to recruit four new members of staff, some of those leaving the service have 30 years’ experience.

East End councillor Lesley Brennan, who was contacted by worried constituents, said: “I spoke to somebody at the organisation who confirmed the restructuring.

“It’s very important how they deliver these services to people as they are vulnerable, because if you are in need and you have told someone about your experiences you will have built up a relationship and now that will be lost. I know people who have received their services and who have really benefited, so I would be hoping that the service continues to a high standard.”

But Wendy Forouhar, executive director of the charity, wanted to reassure service users.

She said: “As part of a programme of modernisation and redesign, DAMH is moving towards delivering a service that will meet the quality standards of governing bodies like the Care Inspectorate and Scottish Social Services Council. This will involve a staffing restructure.

“We are recruiting four new full-time members of staff who will have the relevant skills and experience to deliver a quality support service for the people who attend our projects.

“I would like to acknowledge the long service and contribution that the staff who are leaving have made in supporting our client group, with some of them having worked at DAMH for the last 30 years.

“The focus for DAMH going forward is very much on maintaining a recovery approach, providing volunteering and peer work opportunities, co-production in how we work, helping the people who use our services to work towards their goals and aspirations, and sharing our stories of success and good work for individuals, groups and the organisation.

“We already have a wealth of experience in these areas and are in a strong position to build on this to attract additional funding and extend our reach into the communities of Dundee in what is a new chapter for the organisation.”