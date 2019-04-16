Dundee mental health charity launches campaign to encourage body positivity

A Dundee Mental Health charity has launched its latest campaign.

Feeling Strong has launched No Filter Needed, its campaign to encourage body positivity.

Project director at Feeling Strong, Brook Marshall, said: “Sadly in today’s society more and more young people are being bombarded with frankly unattainable body types on social media which is very clearly impacting on young people.

“What we are trying to do is help make people more aware of this and challenge their own perception of what normal looks like and encourage them to embrace the small things about them that make them unique.”

The charity asked pupils how social media impacted them, with less than half the class saying Instagram has a positive influence on their body image, and 40% said they had deleted a photo when it didn’t receive as many likes as they wanted.