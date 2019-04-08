Dundee mental health charity Feeling Strong celebrates first year with DCA party

Mental health and wellbeing charity Feeling Strong has celebrated its first birthday.

The charity had a party at the DCA which saw 70 attendees from a range of backgrounds come together to recognise the achievements of the staff and volunteers, and celebrate the projects that have run so far.

Project director Brook Marshall said: “I am so proud of the progress that has been made by our team to support and develop some of Dundee’s most vulnerable young people.

“We’ve grown very quickly, and it’s all down to the hard work of our partners, trustees, volunteers, staff and most importantly the hundreds of young people we’ve meaningfully engaged this year. Feeling Strong aims to give everyone we work with a chance to overcome barriers and flourish.”

Picture shows some of the party goers (from left) co-chair Abbie Wilson, Councillor Lynne Short, Mr Marshall and trustee Alan Duff.