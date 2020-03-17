Dundee mental health charity delivering food and care packages to people who are self-isolating

A mental health charity in Dundee are delivering food and care packages to those who are self-isolating due to coronavirus.

Feeling Strong, who offer wellbeing support to young people, are “radically pivoting” their work to provide vital products such as food, drinks and sanitary products to those in need.

The charity has said that the allocation of packages will be conducted on a needs assessed basis and will be open to people of all ages.

The team will also be moving their peer support service to a video chat model.

Catering for people aged between eight and 26 who live, work or study in the city, the digital drop-in option will offer individuals the chance to receive peer support, talk about the difficulties of isolation and meet other people who have lived experience of mental health and wellbeing challenges.

Brook Marshall, chief executive officer of Feeling Strong, said: “At a time like this we need to come together as a community and help those in need!”

The service will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 3pm until 6pm.

An appointment can be booked at this link.

Anyone in need of any of the food and care packages can fill out this form.