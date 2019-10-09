Dundee mental health charity and LGBT group team up to offer filmmaking course

Local youth mental health charity Feeling Strong has teamed up with a Scottish LGBT non-profit group to offer a course to budding filmmakers.

Starting later this week at the Feeling Strong hub in Albert Street, the Wellbeing Matters film project is a partnership between the Dundee charity and Pink Saltire.

Young LGBT people aged 13-18 will be involved, learning how to shoot and edit short films while sharing stories of their own mental health challenges.

Eilidh Morris, production assistant at Feeling Strong, said the charities hope to encourage a wider dialogue about LGBT issues with the project.

The shorts created in the course of the project will be screened at a mental health film festival in Dundee next year.

Eilidh added: “We are really looking forward to working with young people on this project and helping them create something special.”

Stuart Duffy, founder of the LGBT charity Pink Saltire said: “We’re really excited to join forces with Feeling Strong for this new project, offering young people in Dundee the opportunity to make their own short film about something that really matters to them.

“Not only will they be offered the technical skills and guidance to help plan and produce their own short film, but they’ll also be meeting new people and making friends, which is really important in promoting positive mental health for LGBT young people in the city.”

The project will begin on October 10 at 5pm at the Feeling Strong hub.