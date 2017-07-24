A Dundee man was fined for driving without insurance.

Marc Tanbini, of Arklay Terrace, was caught driving without a valid policy of insurance in Clepington Road on March 25.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence when appearing at court.

He was fined £400 —and six penalty points were imposed on his licence.

Sentence deferred

A 28-year-old man had sentence deferred.

Jake Thomson, of Clepington Road, admitted driving without insurance.

He was found without a valid policy of insurance in Tannadice Street, at the junction with North Isla Street, on March 15.

After pleading guilty at court, sentence was deferred on Thomson until August 28 for a special reasons hearing to take place.