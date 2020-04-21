Dundee men allegedly found with samurai sword and breaching coronavirus laws

Three men have appeared in court over claims that they were found with a samurai sword and a knife while breaching the coronavirus laws.

Dale Duncan, 27, Ryan Maich, 24, and 36-year-old John Drinnan are accused of committing the offences on Annfield Row in Dundee on April 10.

The trio made no plea when they appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A fourth man is expected to appear in court next week in connection with the same allegations.

Prosecutors firstly allege that all four men reset a car dishonestly appropriated by theft on Annfield Row on March 12 this year.

Thereafter, it is alleged that on April 10 on the same street, the men were found in possession of a lock knife.

It is further alleged that during the same incident, all four were allegedly found in possession of a samurai sword.

Drinnan, of Fairbairn Street, is also accused of being in possession of the Class A drug cocaine.

A fourth charge alleges that all four men were in breach of the new coronavirus legislation on April 9 on Annfield Row.

They are accused of contravening the regulations by leaving the place where they were residing and gathering in a group without a reasonable excuse and without lawful authority to do so.

Drinnan along with Duncan, of Harlow Place, and Maich, of Beauly Crescent, appeared from custody on petition before Sheriff George Way.

Both Duncan and Maich appeared via video link from HMP Perth while Drinnan appeared personally in the dock.

The three men continued to make no plea or declaration during the brief hearing which was held in private.

Sheriff Way fully committed the men for trial and Duncan was released on bail.

Both Maich and Drinnan were remanded in custody until a later court date. The fourth man is due to appear on petition next week.