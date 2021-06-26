Dundee in the Old Days: 5 Memories

Celebrating the latest edition of the Tele’s Dundee Memories Calendar, here are 5 fantastic photos taking you around the City of Discovery.

Taking a little look inside, we start all the way back in the summer of 1958 at Stobsmuir Ponds.

1. Stobsmuir Ponds

This photo of a group of young boys floating across Stobsmuir Pond on a rowing boat can’t fail to raise a smile.

Lots of other groups had the same idea on this summer’s day in 1958.

2. Hilltown

A fantastic view from the Hilltown looking right down towards the old Wellgate in 1967.

3. Wellgate

Smartly dressed ladies out shopping at the bottom of the Wellgate in the spring of 1959.

4. City Square

A small gathering around the Christmas Tree in the City Square in December 1952.

5. Royal Arch

The Royal Arch in 1963, in front of the site which would soon see construction start on the Tay Road Bridge.

