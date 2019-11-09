Dundee Memories 2020 calendar shows fascinating history of the city through the years

Many parts of Dundee have become unrecognisable in recent years due to demolition work and modernisation.

The redevelopment of the city has left many people concerned that its past may be lost in the mists of time.

© DC Thomson

However, a new calendar from the Tele will keep the memories of Dundee’s past alive, with photos of the city decades ago from the DC Thomson archives.

Dundee Memories 2020 seeks to bring to life scenes from the 1900s, with vintage photos which have been featured in DC Thomson publications.

© DC Thomson

All pictures were taken in the month that they are placed in the calendar.

Older residents of Tayside will remember the days before tumble driers and clothes horses, when the people of Hawkhill would hang their washing out over the city streets.

DC Thomson photographers were there on a cold November day to capture the image for future generations of Dundonians to look back at.

© DC Thomson

Photographers also captured a royal visit to the city in 1914.

August’s image showcases King George V and Queen Mary’s visit to DC Thomson’s Meadowside headquarters and Dundee High School.

The rows of soldiers reveal the old, militaristic attitudes of the time, just a month before the outbreak of the First World War.

© DC Thomson

Barry Sullivan, assistant archivist at DC Thomson, said: “As in previous years, the Evening Telegraph Dundee Memories calendar has again combined views of the familiar, such as Baxter Park and City Square, with places recognisable in name only, such as the old Overgate.

“Our photographic collection remains one of the most heavily accessed areas of our archive.

“The photographs in our care help people seeking links to their own past and shared histories.”

© DC Thomson

The calendar can be purchased online at dcthomsonshop.co.uk or by calling freephone 0800 318846.