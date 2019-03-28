Dundee medic who hit Ninewells patient with shepherd’s crook is suspended for eight weeks

A Ninewells Hospital doctor who admitted hitting a man with a shepherd’s crook has been suspended from practising medicine for eight weeks.

It comes after Cathal Steele pleaded guilty of assaulting two people in Dundee between September 4 and January 29 while working as a consultant clinical immunologist with NHS Tayside.

He admitted striking one man on the head and body and striking him with a shepherd’s crook.

Dr Steele also admitted slapping another man repeatedly on the face and head.

He was admonished and the case dismissed in May last year but the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, part of the General Medical Council, has now decided his fitness to practice had been impaired.

