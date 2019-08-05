Dundee mechanic sobs in dock as he’s jailed for two years for causing head-on collision

A rogue mechanic who caused a head-on collision which seriously injured a father and son has been jailed for two years.

Kyle Stewart, of Thirlestane Place, was previously branded “every decent driver’s worst nightmare” by a sheriff after a jury found him guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 21-year-old sobbed in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court as he was locked up.

Sheriff Tom Hughes today said: “You are very, very lucky that you are not standing in the High Court for causing death by dangerous driving. The only reason you are not is by sheer luck.

“You could have killed the people concerned and yourself.”

Allan Cosgrove and son Thomas spent days in hospital with multiple fractures and were left traumatised after Stewart crashed into them on the B954 Newtyle to Meigle Road in August 2017.

Stewart, who at the time was working for his father’s garage, was driving a customer’s blue Ford Sierra when he collided with the pair on the opposite side of the road.

He witnessed overtaking at excessive speeds before the collision. The car he was driving had defective tyres and complications with the anti-lock braking system.

Giving evidence, Stewart blamed a driver in front of his car for causing the collision.

Defence solicitor Ian Houston said that Stewart’s period in custody while reports has been prepared was a “salutary” experience.

He said: “I do not shy away from the fact that it is a serious matter and there is a real possibility of a custodial sentence here.

“In all the circumstances I would submit that your lordship impose a community payback order.”

Prior to jailing Stewart and banning him from the roads for five years, Sheriff Hughes said: “The reason why this happened was because you were so reckless.

“What am I to make of evidence given by Allan and Thomas Cosgrove? Two innocent men travelling round a corner who should have been safe in the knowledge that everyone was behaving themselves.

“They recalled a horrific situation. Allan Cosgrove shut his eyes because he thought he was dead. A custodial sentence is inevitable.”