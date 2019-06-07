John Nelms may finally have convinced Gordon Strachan to join Dundee

Dundee hope to have finally convinced Gordon Strachan to take control of the club’s football matters after lengthy discussions between the ex-Scotland boss and Dens chief John Nelms.

And the 62-year-old could be in place at the club as early as next week as a technical director to oversee all football aspects of the business and advise new manager James McPake.

Strachan joined Nelms for discussions last week and took a look at the new facility at Caird Park which the Dark Blues will use for their academy training after it opens later this year.

The former Coventry, Southampton and Celtic boss has been offered the role to implement a plan to reinvigorate youth coaching he’s been working on since leaving the job as national team manager in 2017.

But he’s taken his time to mull the deal over as he ponders whether he will be able to do that at Dundee.

New Dens manager James revealed last week he’d been in regular contact with Strachan over the past few months, using the vastly-experienced manager as a sounding board for advice.

And, should Strachan accept the club’s offer, the two will be able to continue that relationship in a more official capacity.

With Jimmy Nicholl coming in as assistant boss, the club are keen to surround their rookie manager with as much experience as possible.

And Strachan certainly fits that bill.