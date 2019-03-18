Dundee mates will be walking and talking their way to better mental health

A peer support group for people who need someone to talk to about their problems has arrived in Dundee.

Mental Health Mates – Dundee Walk and Talk has been set up by Angela Gahagan for people in and around the city who either suffer from mental health issues or need someone to confide in.

Angela, 35, from Strips of Craigie Road, said: “I suffered from anxiety and depression in 2016 and found it to be a very hard and lonely experience.

“Being a single parent and living away from family intensified my feelings of isolation and played a part in my depression and anxiety. At that time the resources in Dundee seemed limited and waiting times to see counsellors and suchlike were really long.

“I was fortunate enough to have a great support network of family and friends but not everyone is lucky enough to have that.

“I found that walking and photography were a great outlet for me.

“Again though, these things were usually done alone.”

Mental Health Mates was first set up in 2016 by Bryony Gordon, who wrote a memoir about her mental health, and walks take place all over the world.

Angela added: “It is for everybody but I hope it will be a benefit to people with mental health issues. The plan is to walk along Riverside to the Bridgeview Station restaurant and walk back.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting everyone who comes along on the day although, if I’m completely honest, I’m really nervous!”

The first walk will take place next Sunday (March 24), meeting at City Square, outside Henry’s Coffee House at 11am.

If you are interested in finding out more contact Angie at angie.mhmdundee@gmail.com.

There will not be any medical professionals at the event.