Dundee masseur let his fingers do the talking after scooping world title in Italy

A Dundee masseur let his fingers do the talking after scooping a world title.

Pawel Lamparski was competing in Paestum, Italy, where he was crowned International Massage Spa Talent 2019.

Speaking from his business, Massage Studio Pro Life on Strathmartine Road, the Stobswell man said he was “delighted” to have won.

The 33-year-old finished in the top 10 last year before securing the title this time around.

Originally from Poland, Pawel moved to the City of Discovery eight years ago and opened his business in 2016.

After winning the world crown late last month, he returned to Dundee to find his clients still celebrating his victory.

He said: “I was competing against competitors from around the world, including Thailand, Indonesia and Russia.

“There were judges from eight countries going around the tables judging us on technique and our programme during the massage.”

Pawel’s freestyle massage technique, using bamboo sticks, saw him pick up the silverware that now takes pride of place in his business premises.

His clients include footballers such as former Dundee FC player Jean Alassane Mendy and QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

Despite going back to the daily grind of working six days a week, Pawel has vowed to go back and defend his title next year.

He said: “It was a great event and it was only my second competition so I was delighted with how it went.

“I’ve been in this profession now for about nine years or so.

“I will definitely be going back next year to defend my crown.”

A number of customers and friends from his native Poland have congratulated him online.

He added: “My customers are delighted for me but I must admit I love my job and I have a passion for helping others.

“My long-term goal is to open a training academy in Dundee.”