Dundee marketing executive admits possessing over 500 child abuse images

A marketing executive has admitted possessing more than 500 indecent images of children at his home in Dundee.

Police raided the home of Paul Milne, 31, and seized a laptop and a PC following a tip-off.

After inspecting the computers, they found a total of 567 indecent images – including 27 of the most severe kind, known as category A pictures.

Some of the images featured girls as young as eight years old.

Milne, formerly of Dundee and now of Elmbank Street, Glasgow, admitted two charges of possessing and downloading indecent photographs of children.

The offences were carried out at his home in Glenclova Terrace between February 2018 and November last year.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told the court: “Following intelligence police searched the locus which led to the seizure of two computers – one laptop and the other was a personal computer.

“Examination of one device, the laptop, found 244 images: 19 in category A, eight in category B and 217 in category C.

“Examination of the other device found 323 images: eight in category A, 38 in category B and 277 in category C.

“The girls in these images were between eight and 15 years old.

“The accused was taken into custody and made no comment. Upon caution and charge he made no reply.”

Solicitor John Boyle, in mitigation, said Milne had “slid” into watching more extreme pornography after a time of viewing adult material.

He added that the 31-year-old expected to lose his job working in marketing for magazines.

Mr Boyle said: “He is in full-time employment and his employers are aware of the matter.

“He has been suspended and he expects he will be dismissed following this.

“He had been viewing adult pornography which slid into extreme pornography. Reports will be necessary (prior to sentencing).”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence for the offences until April 20 to allow for the preparation of criminal justice and Tay Project reports.

Milne was ordered to sign the sex offenders register and bailed meantime.