Dundee man’s time living ‘off the grid’ comes to an end as campsite is infested with rats

This somewhat eerie collection of tents is all that remains of a bold attempt to escape the mundane 9-5 and find a new way of life just yards from a busy thoroughfare in Dundee.

Ironically, given the commune was established in a bid to escape the rat race, the dilapidated site is now over run by rats.

In April, the Tele revealed that George Short, formerly of Fintry, had pitched his tent at a site close to Broughty Ferry Road.

He had followed the ramshackle staircase down to waste land opposite Dalgleish Road before turning it into a small community in order to live off-grid.

George was later joined by friend Sam McKenzie on the plot – but after the departure of both men, it has been left to the mercy of rats.

Having previously been well-maintained whilst George resided there it is now occupied by a number of empty and partially destroyed tents.

One man who supplied the Evening Telegraph with pictures this week said items of clothing including work ties were visible inside the canvas structures.

George confirmed he left the area several months ago in August before others are believed to have occupied the site.

He explained he latterly went to live in a shipping container before moving into a homeless shelter.

He said: “I moved into that shipping container further along the road from the campsite.

“The site was abused by others and it became an absolute mess. I went back one night myself to find the campsite was covered in rats and that was the final straw for me.

“Nature had reclaimed the spot and when I moved into the Lily Walker Centre, another resident told me others had been using it to take drugs.”

It was previously revealed that George had been joined by Sam two weeks after pitching up near Broughty Ferry Road.

But the departure of both men has not been missed by those living nearby, who have noticed the current state of the area which has been left behind.

One man who lives nearby said : “It has been left in a right mess. I noticed there were ties lying in one of the tents.

“There is an axe lying there which is quite dangerous too.

“There is a bit of an eerie feeling to it all, like everyone has fled the area.

“I know that the guy who was first living here was doing it with good intent.

“It is a worry to hear people have possibly been going down there and not being so kind to the area.

“When I came down I shouted ‘hello’ but there didn’t appear to be anybody occupying the site and the tents appeared to have been left wide open.”

George admitted some of the items left had been his but a number of other belongings had been abandoned at the site by others.

He added: “It was a mess prior to me arriving in March of last year. Some of the items are mine but it is most definitely not all my items that are lying there.

“I moved out in August of last year and moved into the Lily Walker Centre in September. Once I was back on my feet I planned to go back to tidy it up.”