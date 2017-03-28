A Dundee man has launched a fundraising effort after the death of his baby son.

Kyle Mill, 26, is set to walk the length of Hadrian’s Wall in a bid to raise money for the stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands which supported him and his former partner Kerry Mitchell, 21, through the “most traumatic” time of their lives.

Kyle and Kerry lost baby Harrison after he contracted Potter’s Syndrome, a rare condition which affects the growth of the kidneys.

He was born 18 weeks early.

Kyle told the Tele today of the “nightmare” experience — and the help the couple received from Sands. The delivery driver from Stobswell said: “My mind was all over the place — it was a nightmare.

“Sands gave us very much needed support through the whole ordeal, from finding out Harrison would not make full-term to months later when we were still going through the grieving process.

“They help run the Tulip Room at Ninewells, which is just off the labour suite.

“Even the simple fact that there is a room so that you don’t need to be with other parents is such a big thing when you are in that situation.

“It was a very hard thing to have to go through and I don’t know what I would have done without them. I shut myself off because I had to be there for everyone.

“I came across the number for the Sands helpline and there was someone on the other end of the phone — I can’t even remember the conversation we had.

“Being a man, you feel like you aren’t meant to show your feelings. But just being able to pick up the phone and speak about what I was going through helped me so much.”

Kyle, who will be joined by his dad Paul on the 84-mile walk, will forgo comforts such as hotels along the way and will camp during the trek.

He added: “The wall is 84 miles long and we will be walking along it from Saturday through to Tuesday.

“We will be camping and taking with us only what we can carry. I visited the wall while I was at school and it has always been at the back of my mind. It is something I have always wanted to do.”

To contribute to Kyle’s effort visit justgiving.com/fund raising/KyleMill.

Kyle and his dad will embark on the walk later this year.