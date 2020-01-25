Dundee man’s boozy McDonald’s attack on pal who bit his finger

A church volunteer thumped a friend who bit his finger while trying to chomp into a McDonald’s burger.

Bruce Wilkinson was briefly knocked unconscious after being punched by pal Andrew Taylor, 49, in the Reform Street eatery last June.

The drunken pair had spent the night in several pubs in Dundee city centre before the bizarre incident just before 2am.

A court heard that Taylor had been trying to feed Mr Wilkinson some of the burger – bought with the last of their drinking money – but ended up having his finger bitten as a result.

Prosecutor Gavin Burton told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The complainer propped himself up against the counter.

“The accused tried to feed him part of the burger but the complainer actually bit on one of the fingers of the accused.

“The accused took a step back before throwing a punch and knocking him to the floor where he was momentarily unconscious.”

Mr Wilkinson was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precautionary measure due to his drunken state. He suffered redness and bruising to his face.

Taylor, of Pitalpin Court, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Wilkinson by punching him on the head and causing him to fall to the ground on

Defence solicitor Andy Lyall said the pair have been friends for several years as a result of staying in the same block.

Mr Lyall added that Wilkinson has since forgiven Taylor, who volunteers at a church drop-in service, and has no recollection of being punched.

He said: “They had a night out, they had pulled their resources and gone to several pubs.

“Both were very drunk. They had enough for a burger. The accused had a bite himself, fed it to his friend, he opened his month and unfortunately chomped down on the accused’s finger.

“The accused was in considerable pain and once he got his hand out, he punched his friend and knocked him down. He is very sorry and has apologised to his friend.”