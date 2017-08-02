A Dundee man has launched a fundraising bid in memory of a friend he saw die 10 years ago.

Usman Hayat, 22, watched his friend Yusef Abubaker die from sudden cardiac arrhythmia. He was just 12 years old.

Usman today told the Tele that he was left “traumatised” by the experience.

He said: “We had trials for the school football team at Elliot Road and suddenly our friend and classmate Yusef collapsed.

“I was there at the time. We had been classmates at primary school — we were only 12 when it happened.

“It has affected my mind a bit because I was right there when he collapsed.

“It was distressing and a bit traumatising.

“It is hard to even think about now — he died so young.”

Following Yusef’s death, his mum Alison set up the Yusef Abubaker Memorial Trust.

The organisation has now raised £100,000 and supported thousands of people across the world.

Now Usman, who lives in the West End, is set to cycle 26 miles in the Dundee Cyclathon 2017 to raise money for the fund.

He said: “Yusef was a good friend and had a bright future ahead of him.

“He was one of the smartest in our class and had big ambitions.

“His mother has carried on his legacy in his memory.

“I saw everything that the charity has accomplished so far and I decided I needed to play my part too.

“I just want to keep the momentum going. Alison is doing an amazing job but she needs our support so the trust can keep doing what it does.

“I have cycled about 20 miles before with my friends, just going mountain biking, but this is going to be a huge challenge.

“I just want to raise as much money as I can for the trust and help Alison achieve even more than she has already.”

Usman said that another motivation behind the fundraising bid was to raise awareness of sudden cardiac death in young people.

He added: “It is something I want to raise awareness of because I don’t think enough people are aware of the risks or symptoms.”

People who want to contribute to Usman’s effort can visit justgiving.com/fundraising/usman-hayat2.