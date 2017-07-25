A man has hit out at Dundee City Council over claims his bins haven’t been emptied this month.

Grant Annobil, 35, of Strathmartine Road, said that rubbish and debris was overflowing in the street outside his home.

He claims he has spent hours on the phone trying to get through to the council to complain about the situation.

It’s the latest in a line of concerns raised by residents about the rollout of a new recycling scheme — with many not having their rubbish collected for weeks.

Grant, who works as a baker, told the Tele: “On one occasion I held on the phone for an hour and still didn’t manage to speak to anyone.

“Everyone here is getting completely fed up of the rubbish lying around and our bins not being emptied.

“The bins lids are now open and there is rubbish everywhere.

“Seagulls are being attracted and it’s also becoming a fire hazard.

“I haven’t looked too closely but this must also be a real draw for vermin.”

Grant said he and other house-holders in the street had received a letter from the council telling them that as from the end of June their rubbish would be collected every two weeks.

He continued: “Our rubbish used to be collected weekly on a Wednesday.

“We were then told it would be collected fortnightly on a Friday beginning on June 30, then July 14, July 28 and so on.

“Nothing has been collected since June 28 and it’s getting beyond a joke.

“There’s such a mess outside and there’s no more room in the bins.”

The recycling issues led Lochee councillors Michael Marra and Charlie Malone to launch a bins hotline after they’d received “dozens” of complaints.

The council says it’s looking into the Strathmartine Road situation but insists it’s working hard to deliver city-wide coverage for recycling collections.