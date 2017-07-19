A Dundee man who had £27,500 worth of cannabis and 19 seedlings in a “professional” growing set-up has been sent to prison for two years.

Grant Guyan, 31, had created his cannabis farm in a three-storey townhouse in Clepington Road which he and his brother had inherited.

The city’s sheriff court heard one police officer describe Guyan’s set-up as “the most professional cultivation he had ever seen”.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Letford told the court a gas engineer had attended at the property and had noticed a strong smell of cannabis within.

The fiscal depute said: “Police were informed and officers found cannabis cultivation set-ups in a bedroom on the second floor and another on the third.

“Police found 19 young seedlings which, if they reached full maturity, would be worth £3,000 to £10,600. A total of 2.75kg of cannabis was also found with a value of £27,500.”

Guyan, of Clepington Road, admitted producing cannabis, a Class B drug, and supplying cannabis, at Clepington Road, between May 24 and August 16 last year.