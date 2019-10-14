Dundee manager says ‘goals will come for Hemmings’

Dundee manager James McPake has no doubt “the goals will come” for frustrated Dark Blues striker Kane Hemmings.

And the Dens gaffer has backed the creativity of new playmaker Graham Dorrans to bring the best out of the marksman.

Hemmings has struggled in front of goal since his return to the club with a goal in the 6-2 defeat to rivals Dundee United his sole strike in eight appearances.

The manager, though, is happy with his striker’s performances on the pitch and expects things to turn in terms of goals for Hemmings.

© SNS

James said: “When you have Graham Dorrans in the team, he finds you in those pockets.

“Kano has been frustrated making runs and not being found but Dorrans will do that, so will Paul McGowan.

“Graham picks out the pockets.

“Kane came off the pitch against Arbroath frustrated because he hadn’t scored but I thought his work, his hold-up play and unselfish work for midfielders to pick the ball up was great.

“I was delighted with him and I know the goals will come.

“The fans applauded him off because they can see the work he puts in as well.

“I played with him and saw the work he did to help me out on the pitch.

“The fans can see that.”

Hemmings scored 25 goals in 42 appearances in his last full season at Dens Park.

He also scored 15 and then 14 goals in League Two for Mansfield and Notts County, respectively, over the previous two campaigns.

“The goals will come because that’s what he is known for – everything else has been really good,” added the Dark Blues manager.